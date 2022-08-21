ORRIN MORRIS: Visit to outcropping can be good for the soul

POLYGALA Polygala curtissii

Life has been, is and will be filled with many uncertainties, disasters and illnesses. Some are the results of our bad choices, others are the consequences of bad choices made by others, and others are the result of the vagaries of life.

Too often the turmoil of our surroundings dictate our spiritual health. The prophet Isaiah wrote, “Thou (God) wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee” Is. 26:3 KJV. The Apostle Paul wrote of this inner calm in Philippians 4:7, “and the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

