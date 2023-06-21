IMG_2110(1).jpg

Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey was presented with a proclamation declaring a day in her honor Tuesday by Covington Mayor Steve Horton.

COVINGTON — Samantha Fuhrey was the recipient of accolades, a proclamation and a resolution in her honor Tuesday as she prepares to end her 10-year tenure as superintendent of the Newton County School System.

Fuhrey, who is retiring at the end of June, was honored with a reception at the Central Office Tuesday afternoon where Covington Mayor Steve Horton thanked Fuhrey for her years of service to the school system and the community and read a city proclamation designating a day in her honor.

