ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court’s Committee on Justice for Children has announced the recipients of the 2020 Chief Justice P. Harris Hines Child Advocacy Awards. Each year the Committee honors one DFCS case manager and one attorney for their exemplary work in the child welfare system. This year’s winners are Charles Williams, who serves as a case manager for the Rockdale County Division of Child Support Services, and Afiya F. Hinkson, who serves as a Forsyth County special assistant attorney general.
Presiding Justice David E. Nahmias, who now chairs the Justice for Children Committee, said of the award winners, “Mr. Williams and Ms. Hinkson are outstanding representatives of the hundreds of dedicated people who work hard every day to protect the most vulnerable children in our State. I congratulate them on this recognition of their service, and I know they will continue to set an example for everyone in the child welfare system as we work to improve outcomes for children and their families.”
Williams has been a DFCS case manager in Rockdale County for over three years. He was selected for being dedicated, extraordinarily organized, efficient, and accountable for every one of the many cases he manages. His colleagues admire Williams for his calm demeanor while handling a heavy caseload that includes many particularly difficult matters.
Hinkson is a certified child welfare law specialist who in May 2019 became the first African-American special assistant attorney general (SAAG) in Forsyth County. She was nominated by multiple people in her community for her dedication to improving justice and for her deep dedication to children and families.
￼The Chief Justice P. Harris Hines Awards were created in 2017 by the Georgia Supreme Court’s Committee on Justice for Children in partnership with Georgia’s Office of the Child Advocate and the Georgia Bar’s Child Protection and Advocacy Section. Chief Justice Hines served as Chair of the Justice for Children Committee for 16 years and was a leading supporter of the child welfare system and juvenile court improvement. His work and commitment are honored by giving an annual award in his name to a child welfare case manager and a child welfare attorney who exemplify efforts to improve outcomes for children in foster care and other children and families involved in the child welfare system.
Visit the Judicial Council of Georgia’s Youtube channel to see two short videos with stories told by the awardees of their most impactful experiences.
