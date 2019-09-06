COVINGTON — The Newton County School System recently announced that 111 students earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their achievement on AP Exams during the 2018-2019 school year.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student’s performance on AP Exams.
National AP Scholar Award
Five Eastside High School students from the Class of 2019 — Jacob David, Jackson Grady, Muhammad Bilal Haider Zaidi, McKenna Walker and Katlyn Williams — qualified for the prestigious National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of 4 or higher on a 5-point scales on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.
AP Scholar with Distinction Award
Fourteen NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:
• Alcovy High School: Class of 2019 — Julia Towns and Class of 2020 — Simon Jenkins.
• Eastside High: Class of 2019 — Georgia Glaze, Muhammad Ejaz Haider Zaidi, Michael Huffman, Levi Larson, Emily Lent, Karsten McMichael and Rebekah Stowe; and Class of 2020 — Braxton Buff, Mia Busby, Creighton Goerner and Eathan Xu.
• Newton High: Class of 2020 — Scott Evritt.
AP Scholar with Honor Award
Twelve NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students include:
• Eastside High: Class of 2019 — Lillian Fowler and Kendel McAuliffe; and Class of 2020 — Jack Atkinson, Jet Dong, Lucas Harper, Sophia Hawley, Allie Hay, Johanna Pestle and Sarah Schlueter.
• Newton High: Class of 2019 — Thomas Powell; and Class of 2020 — Eliana Lewis and Jacob Schneider.
AP Scholar Award
Seventy-nine NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. These AP Scholars include:
• Alcovy High: Class of 2019 — James Eller, Fernando Ortiz, Jacob Sorrells, and Riley Thompson; Class of 2020 — Samuel Dage, Conner Jessup, Juleigh Lynn, Miguel Ruiz, Michael Smith and Shemar Williams; and Class of 2021 — Abriella Farino.
• Eastside High: Class of 2019 — Brendan Amman, Haley Boogher, Alex Brown, Emma Camfield, Maggie Camfield, Catherine Campbell, Hayley Chiapetta, Dani Fairey, Caroline Grimaldi, Ryan Harris, Caleb Herron, Sarah Hicks, Olivia Holladay, Kennia James, Christian Johnson, Bethany Jones, Gavin Keys, Joshua Kirkham, Maggie Malcolm, Sara Mobley, Anh-Thu Nguyen, Ellie Proffitt, Madison Roberts, Jonathan Sugg, Ross Thompson, Richard Watson, Shellie Xu, Malaya Yamasaki and Savannah Zarna; Class of 2020 — Nolan Avery, Kenlee Boyd, Hannah Brooker, Madison Brown, Pierce Downs, Kinsley Dozier, Zach Faith, Ava Glover, McKenzie Guerrero, Davion Haynes, Tiana Hoff, Wesley Hudgins, Miranda Johnson, Duncan Jourdan, Bethany Larson, Marie McBride, Keishell Miller, Bailey Oller, Logan Putnam and Nyla Wright; and Class of 2021 — Jet Rawls.
• Newton High: Class of 2019 — Nadia Ahmed,Christopher Grant, Jordyn Greenwood, April Jay, Nala McCamy, Keandra McGregor, Anthony Reiser, Joy Sharp, Shelby Strickland, Avel Triana and Lylia Young; Class of 2020 — Hannah Bodus, Israel Dixon, Alexia Foster, Kijana Knights, Alexandrea O’Toole, Isabella Schneider and Laurynn Scurlock.
Those students still currently enrolled in high school have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.
“Advanced Placement classes are more difficult than standard classes as they necessitate high-level calculating and critical thinking skills required of college students,” said Dr. Nikkita Warfield, NCSS director of secondary education. “Exposure to AP classes in high school helps prepare students to better handle the rigors of college-level studies. It is exciting to see so many of our students enrolling in these rigorous courses, as it indicates that they are committed to extending themselves now, in high school, so they are better prepared and more likely to succeed when they get to college.”
“I am very proud of these students,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “They have not only challenged themselves by enrolling in these very rigorous AP courses but they have also excelled in them. Attaining AP Scholar designation is no easy feat as these are college-level courses. To have over 100 NCSS students named AP Scholars is a testament to the students’ commitment to their studies and their teachers’ dedication to providing rigorous instruction with high expectations in the classroom each and every day.”
Through 34 different college level courses and exams, AP provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. More than 3,800 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
Each year, the College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success — including SAT and the Advanced Placement Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators and schools.