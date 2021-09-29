Oxford awarded $750,000 grant for water system improvements

OXFORD — A $750,000 Community Development Block Grant was recently awarded to Oxford for a water improvements project.
The city intends to use the grant for improvements to the water system along Oxford Road, Keel Street, West Keel Street, Beakhead Court, Cat's Paw Court and Perry Circle in west Oxford. The project will benefit 149 residents. The total project cost is $1,334,800 with $584,800 in matching funds.
Oxford’s grant is one of 60 announced last week by Gov. Brian Kemp. A total of $43 million in grant monies will be awarded.
“Georgians in these 60 counties and neighboring communities will directly benefit from the quality-of-life improvements provided by the CDBG program,” Kemp said. “Our infrastructure investments are yielding great dividends, attracting major manufacturers and jobs to our state and helping keep Georgia the number one state for business.”
The CDBG program is available to eligible local governments. The annual grants support community projects, create jobs, and assist low and moderate-income citizens. This year’s grant awards will fund $29.9 million in infrastructure projects, $5.8 million in housing and multiactivity projects, and $7.4 million in various building projects.
“I am extremely proud of these investments and the community impact that will result from each one. These awards represent careful planning, hard work, and a commitment to improving local communities,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn.
The CDBG grants are awarded annually on a competitive basis. This year, Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs received more than 100 applications for more than $70 million.
