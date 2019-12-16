COVINGTON — Under a new partnership with The Conservation Fund, Emory University and Oxford College have made big strides toward their sustainability goals: to break down land ownership barriers through an innovative collaboration designed to support next-generation farmers across metro Atlanta while boosting the supply of fresh and locally grown food for Emory’s campuses and hospital communities.
The Conservation Fund will use the Working Farms Fund to purchase farmland within a 100-mile radius of metro Atlanta, place conservation easements on it to permanently protect it from development and harmful environmental practices and lease the land to farmers with a 10-year path to ownership, selling it to them at the end of their lease.
“Using the tools of conservation, we are able to purchase agriculturally significant land in the metro-area, restrict development on that land and ensure that it stays a farm forever,” says Stacy Funderburke, assistant regional counsel and conservation acquisition associate at The Conservation Fund.
In turn, Emory will make food purchase agreements with those farmers — advance commitments to buy their sustainably raised crops and livestock that allow the university to purchase food at a savings.
The proposed food purchase agreements will not only provide area farmers with a reliable market and collateral for securing loans and financing, they’ll also go far in helping Emory meet its ambitious goal of procuring 75% of food served on campus — and 25% in hospitals — from local or sustainably grown sources by 2025.
Contributing to a sustainable food system is deeply woven into the university’s broader sustainability goals. Emory already has a food purchase agreement with the Oxford College organic farm, an 11-acre farm adjacent to the Oxford College campus that annually produces about 25,000 pounds of fresh, healthy food for Emory dining halls and farmers markets, as well as providing hands-on learning opportunities for students across many disciplines.
