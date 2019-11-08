COVINGTON — Oxford Professor Kenneth Carter isn't the person you want to take along to a haunted house, on a skydiving adventure or even a surprise birthday party. But he has written a book about people who thrive on these activities like entering dark passageways and sensing that something unknown awaits around the next corner.
His book “Buzz! Inside the Minds of Thrill-Seekers, Daredevils and Adrenaline Junkies” was released on Oct. 31.
"Buzz!" strives to educate and entertain readers with insights from real-life adventurers, such as a scaler of skyscrapers, known as “Spider Man,” who enjoys hanging from great heights suspended by only his fingers.
“It’s such a fun topic, and fascinating to me,” said Carter. “Everybody knows someone who is a high sensation-seeker, even if they’re not one themselves. To me, it’s thrilling to listen to their stories and get an idea of what’s going on inside their heads. Their motives are not what most people may assume.”
Carter describes the book as a cross-over, serving as a textbook for psychology students or a good read for someone with no psychological background but is as intrigued by the stories just as he is.
"I hope that readers who are thrill-seekers, or those that have a friend or a relative who is one, will gain insights from the book," said Carter.
Carter, himself a graduate of Oxford College and Emory, is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Psychology at Oxford. He designed and teaches a course on the psychology of the thrill-seeking personality offered by Emory and Coursera as a massive online open course. He also served as a consultant for the Canadian museum Science North as it developed an exhibit on sensation-seeking that is currently touring North America.
"High sensation-seekers also serve as inspiration for the less adventurous," said Carter. "They are vivid reminders of the joy of “going with the flow,” the need to feel awe and the fun of occasionally trying new things."
Carter’s low-sensation seeking personality was evident early, as he was growing up in Columbia, South Carolina. “I wasn’t one of those kids that tried daring things like jumping from high places,” said Carter. The biggest childhood adventure that Carter recalls was running away at age six. “After about an hour, I went back home,” added Carter. “I realized that I hadn’t really thought it through.”
This “born-to-be-mild” trait also influenced his boyhood preference for super heroes and Halloween costumes. “Batman was too dark and scary for me, too much in the shadows,” continued Carter. “I loved the Green Lantern because he could summon up powers using his mind. That seemed like a wonderful, magical thing.”
