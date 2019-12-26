COVINGTON — Professors, students and community stakeholders can now get a get a good look at the Oxford College lifestyle, philanthropic duty and their abundant accomplishments as the institution reflects on 2019.
January: Continuing traditions of serving the local community, a group of over 30 Oxford students kicked of 2019 with a full day of service in observance to Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 20.
February: After Valentine's Day, Oxford brought more than 300 students, faculty and staff to the Carter Center in Atlanta, where Dean Hicks interviewed President Jimmy Carter about the meaning of leadership. Prior to the discussion, President Carter met with student leaders Josephine MacArthur and William Dewey.
Also in February, U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson, whose district includes the city of Oxford, spoke at a Phi Gamma Hall luncheon we co-hosted with the local chamber of commerce for elected officials and industry leaders.
May: In late May, the chamber held an economic development luncheon and discussion on campus attended by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Congressman Jody Hice and Newton County leaders.
June and July: Oxford students participating in the institution's summer travel courses where expedited to places where they could connect what they had learned in the classroom with points of action. Travel courses took students to Germany, Spain and Italy.
August: First-year students from Emory College and Oxford College gathered on the quad in Atlanta for the first assembled photo of the Emory Class of 2023. Oxford welcomed 474 students in its entering class.
September: Dean Hicks traveled to India in midyear with Dean Joe Moon of Campus Life and Dean Kevin Smyrl of Advancement and Alumni Engagement to meet with Oxford families and alumni on the subcontinent.
Oxford’s tennis teams also wrapped up their seasons winning national championships. The women’s team claimed for the fifth consecutive year, and sixth overall year, the NJCAA DIII National Championship. The men’s team captured its eighth overall national championship and fifth consecutive title.
October: Oxford hosted a Deans Pop-up event in historic Phi Gamma Hall. Dean Hicks was joined by Michael Elliott, dean of Emory College, in discussing how cross-school and cross-unit collaboration can expand opportunities for students to apply a liberal arts education. Emory College and Oxford College were the 2019 recipients of a major grant from the Mellon Foundation that will allow both units to explore and expand programs to help students find pathways to applying their liberal arts education in the career world.
What's next: The construction site of the Oxford College student center is being superseded by signs of completion. The building will open when students return on January 10, and a celebration of the opening will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.
