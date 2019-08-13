COVINGTON — Emory Catering at Oxford College, in partnership with it's management company Bon Appetit, held its first catering expo Thursday afternoon at the Oxford Dining Hall.
There, community members and stakeholders were invited to meet with local food vendors, chefs and sample some of Bon Appetit's dishes.
Guests had a variety to pick from, including gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.
Farmview Market in Madison as well as Rock House Creamery attended the dinner party.
According to Emory Catering, the chefs cook from scratch using the highest quality fresh ingredients and whole foods, giving them complete control over the menus so that even the most particular guests can dine worry-free.
Emory Catering makes sure to:
- Offer extensive vegetarian and vegan options that are hearty and balanced.
- Purchase seafood to meet Seafood Watch sustainability guidelines.
- Buy chicken and turkey raised without the routine, non-therapeutic use of antibiotics.
- Use eggs that are certified cage-free.
For more information on Bon Appetit Emory Catering, visit www.emory-oxford.catertrax.com.