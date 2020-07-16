OXFORD — The city of Oxford will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oxford City Hall Community Room, 110 West Clark St., Oxford.
Blood donated at this event will be screened for the COVID-19 antibody test. The results will be sent via the donor’s American Red Cross Blood Donor App or their online account. The results will not be sent via email or mail. Donors should register for this event at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code oxfordcom to log into or create an account.
“The city of Oxford is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Mayor David Eady. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs," said Eady. "There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.