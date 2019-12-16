COVINGTON — On Dec. 11, 295 students were admitted to Oxford College, while an additional 145 were admitted to both Oxford and Emory College, allowing the student to decide between the two campuses.
These outstanding Early Decision I applicants join an additional 29 students who matched to Emory through QuestBridge, which links talented low-income scholars with leading universities, to start the Class of 2024.
Classified as "Early Deciders," these students are the growing wave of clear-eyed high school students who research and commit to the next step in their academic journeys a full calendar year before they actually begin university life.
Students who apply to any university in Early Decision commit to a binding agreement, meaning if they are admitted to that university and receive adequate financial aid, they will enroll there. Essentially, the student is saying “this university is truly my first choice.”
Emory’s Office of Admission staff began reviewing the 1,812 Early Decision I applicants in early November. Through a thoughtful review process, the admission committee considered each student’s academic record: Did they make the most of the academic options within the context of their high school and community? From there, staff reviewed letters of recommendation from teachers and school counselors, as well as three short essays from the student, to select the students offered admission Wednesday evening.
“The applicant pool has so much talent in it — and it is incredibly strong and diverse as well,” says John Latting, Dean of Admission and associate Vice Provost of Enrollment. “These are areas where we continue to advance. Our staff feels the responsibility to make the most of this as we admit and enroll tremendous first-year classes each year.”
First-year students have two options to begin their Emory experience: Emory College or Oxford College. Located 38 miles east of the Atlanta campus, Oxford is Emory’s original campus. This campus, only for first- and second-year students, is a unique opportunity for students to be immersed in a traditional liberal arts environment and close-knit community.
As juniors, all Oxford students continue to the Atlanta campus, joining their peers and earning degrees from Emory College, Goizueta Business School or the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.
“We are excited to welcome the first members of the Class of 2024,” says Kelley Lips, Oxford College Dean of Enrollment Services. “This cohort continues the momentum of students being highly engaged both inside and outside of the classroom, and we are constantly inspired by the magnitude of their achievements. My colleagues and I look forward to the impact that they will have on the Oxford campus and overall Emory communities."
The deadline for Early Decision II and Regular Decision applications is Jan. 1, 2020.