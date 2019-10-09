CONYERS - Rockdale County Probate Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr., District Attorney Alisha Johnson, and Sheriff Eric J. Levett invites the community to join them at their P.E.A.R.L (Protecting our Elderly and At-Risk with Resources for better Living) Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Rd SE in Conyers. Come out and learn about Rockdale/PEARL Program Resources and information you should know.
P.E.A.R.L. was formed in June to focus attention and awareness on elder abuse. Its mission is to:
• Elevate awareness;
• Respond in a timely manner;
• Effectively Investigate; and
• Preserve the protective processes of any reported abuse toward elderly and/or at-risk individuals in Rockdale County.
P.E.A.R.L. will collaborate with state and local agencies, as well as various service providers to ensure the safety and well-being of the elderly (65 and older) and at-risk (18 to 64 years old with a disability) in the Rockdale community.
P.E.A.R.L.’s goal is to provide assistance to residents who are alleged victims of abuse, neglect, exploitation or self-neglect. With prompt reporting of alleged abuse, these individuals can be removed from an abusive situation and provided resources to assist them.
Moreover, the abusers and the perpetrators will be held accountable criminally and/or civilly when their actions warrant the same. Additionally, P.E.A.R.L. will focus on unlicensed personal care homes to ensure they are not operating in Rockdale County.
For additional information regarding P.E.A.R.L. or to report suspected abuse, contact Corporal Murrain at (770) 278-8159 or email contact@rockdalepearl.org.