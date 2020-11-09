CONYERS — Looking for a job? Pactiv, a manufacturer in Rockdale County, is holding a job fair Wednesday, Nov. 11, to fill a number of positions. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library, located at 864 Green St. in Conyers.
Positions available include electro-mechanical technician, set up technican, process technician, machine operator, grinding room operator, material handler and packaging associate.
Those interested may browse all Pactiv openings in Conyers at pactive.com/careers.
Pactiv is a manufacturer and supplier of consumer food and beverage packaging and storage products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.