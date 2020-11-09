Pactive.jpg

CONYERS — Looking for a job? Pactiv, a manufacturer in Rockdale County, is holding a job fair Wednesday, Nov. 11, to fill a number of positions. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library, located at 864 Green St. in Conyers.

Positions available include electro-mechanical technician, set up technican, process technician, machine operator, grinding room operator, material handler and packaging associate.

Those interested may browse all Pactiv openings in Conyers at pactive.com/careers.

Pactiv is a manufacturer and supplier of consumer food and beverage packaging and storage products.

