Cooler days call for a quick warmup in the form of a classic combo: soup and sandwich. Next time you need warmed up from the inside out, go for a homemade pairing that brings together a cheesy handheld and hearty minestrone.

When you sit down for a meal with the family, Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Aunt Nellie's Pickled Beets provides the comfort you crave with caramelized onions, gooey melted cheese and toasted sourdough. Slowly simmered to savory perfection, 3-Bean Tortellini Minestrone - powered by READ 3-Bean Salad - plays the ideal complement to the griddled sandwiches as a filling soup without the hassle.

