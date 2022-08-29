UN Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday launched a flash $160 million appeal for flood-ravaged Pakistan, where more than 1,100 people have been killed and 33 million others impacted in one of the worst monsoon seasons in over a decade.

The appeal comes as Pakistani officials said the floods had already caused more than $10 billion in damages and urged more international assistance.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

