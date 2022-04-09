Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted as country's leader following vote of no-confidence

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 30 MPH for parts of central Georgia. Today's minimum Relative
Humidities will likely stay above OR around 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad on March 22.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted as the country's leader following a vote of no-confidence over allegations of economic mismanagement, bringing an end to his tumultuous term in office.
The parliamentary vote, held Sunday, saw the former cricket star defeated. The opposition needed a minimum of 172 votes out of the 342 member assembly to oust him.
