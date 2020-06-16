CONYERS — State Rep. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers, has requested a recount in her loss to Sharon Henderson in the District 113 election.
Dickerson, who was seeking her sixth term, received 5,531 votes to Sharon Henderson’s 5,689, a difference of 158 votes, in the Democratic Primary election last Tuesday.
In Rockdale, Dickerson received 866 votes to Henderson’s 635, a difference of 231 votes. In Newton, Dickerson’s vote total was 4,665, compared to Henderson’s total of 5,054, a difference of 389 votes.
The Rockdale Board of Elections was expected to consider Dickerson’s request for a recount at a special meeting Wednesday morning at 9:30. Dickerson said the Newton Board of Elections was expected to do the same at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Dickerson said she decided to request the recount due to some questions about absentee balloting and provisional ballot totals.
