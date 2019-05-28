CONYERS — If a petition to require the state to use paper ballots in elections is granted, local voters will not be happy, according to Rockdale County Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham.
The Coalition for Good Governance is petitioning the state to move Georgia from the current touch-screen voting system to all paper ballots for the upcoming November elections. Locally, the only election in November will be for Conyers City Council positions.
Rockdale County served as a test site in 2017 for a new type of electronic ballot marking system for Georgia, and Willingham was appointed to the election commission for the state to recommend a type of voting system. She said a majority of the commission voted to recommend a ballot marking system over a paper ballot system, and she believes that was the right decision.
She added that after talking to Rockdale voters, she does not believe they want to go back to a paper ballot.
“In my opinion and in talking with our voters, our voters are saying they do not want to hand mark their ballots,” Willingham said. “They’re going to feel like we’ve gone 20-30 years back, especially our young people who are so technologically savvy. They’re not going to want to use a pen (to mark a paper ballot).
“I know these groups out there that have filed the lawsuits truly believe paper ballots are what the voters want, but that’s not what I have heard from our voters. I have not encountered a person outside of those with the organization that have said to me that they would want to mark a ballot.”
The veteran elections supervisor said if they are forced to go back to paper ballots, smaller counties like Rockdale should be able to handle them without too much delay, but larger counties could have problems.
“If that’s the case in Rockdale, I believe we will be OK in using the optical scan tabulator that counts the mail ballots,” she said. “It then would need to count the mail ballots, the early voting ballots, and the precinct ballots. It will take us a little longer on election night.
“For some counties in the state, they may have to lease a high-speed scanner that will count for them, because otherwise this is like taking a step going all the way back 30-40 years, where you mainly feed ballots through one ballot at a time. I cannot imagine a county that has more than 5,000 ballots achieving that in a reasonable amount of time.”
Willingham has been subpoenaed by the Coalition for Good Governance to provide some documentation and is working with the county attorney to determine how her response will be given.
She added that the current lawsuit deals only with the November election, and she believes a second lawsuit will be filed after the state decides what type of voting system it is going to use. Willingham expects the Secretary of State to make that decision sometime in July.