CONYERS — Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful (KCRB) is holding the first of two Electronics Recycling & Paper Shredding events in 2022 for Rockdale residents and business owners on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., in the parking lot of 1400 Parker Road.

The free, half-day event will provide the public a place to safely discard and recycle old documents and electronics, regardless of working condition.

There is a maximum of four banker boxes per vehicle allowed for paper shredding, and participants must provide photo ID as proof of an address in the county for both shredding and recycling. Professional electronics recycling and paper shredding companies will securely handle all items on site under the close supervision of government staff. Once the shredding truck is full, shredding services for the day will end.

Cash fees will apply to certain items for electronics recycling, including $25 each for TVs and CRT monitors. All other electronics are free to recycle. The following is a list of items accepted/not accepted at the event.

All items brought to the event will be recycled and shredded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Accepted for Paper Shredding:

Papers that are loose, folded or in envelopes.

 Accepted for Electronics Recycling:

Desktops

CD-ROMS

Printers

Laptops/Tablets

Floppy drives

Fax machines

Servers

Circuit boards

Copiers

Mainframes

Power supplies

Scanners

Network hubs

Hard drives

Typewriters

Network switches

UPS and UPS batteries

Modems

Cell phones

Stereos

Desktop phones and systems

Lithium batteries

VCR

Keyboards/Mice

Car Batteries

Radios

Check processing

Cable/Wire

DVD-players

Gaming consoles

Gaming controllers

CD-players

LCD monitors

Toner/Inkjet cartridges

Dock stations

Blu-Ray players  

Not Accepted for Paper Shredding:

Papers containing foreign objects such as spring loader/binder clips or glue/adhesives

Photographs

Hanging metal file folders

Three-ring binders

Not Accepted for Electronics Recycling:

Projection/Console TVs

Tires

Coffee makers

Washer/Dryers

Toaster ovens

Freezers

Vacuum cleaners

De-Humidifiers

Blenders

Speakers (wooden)

Gas-powered tools

Mixers

Gas grill tanks

Household trash

Ovens

Battery-powered tools

Microwave ovens

Hair dryers

Liquid-containing devices

Radioactive material

Ceiling fans

Alkaline batteries

Humidifiers

Refrigerators  

For more information, please contact KCRB at kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov or 770-278-7050.

