CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) celebrates the return of Parent Academy in-person for its 21st semester on Saturday, March 18. This free, half-day event for parents and teens, held 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Rockdale Career Academy, offers free classes and resources on a wide variety of topics to help families find success. To register, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/parentacademy.

RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts opens the day as the keynote speaker with the “State of the School System” overview.

