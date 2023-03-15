... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at less than 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) celebrates the return of Parent Academy in-person for its 21st semester on Saturday, March 18. This free, half-day event for parents and teens, held 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Rockdale Career Academy, offers free classes and resources on a wide variety of topics to help families find success. To register, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/parentacademy.
RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts opens the day as the keynote speaker with the “State of the School System” overview.
Afterwards, attendees attend two breakout sessions and can choose from dozens of classes. Class topics range from mental health and wellness to reading strategies, school and community safety, Zumba, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, painting, CPR and much more. There are also classes available for Spanish-speaking parents and for parents of students with disabilities.
Lunch is provided at no cost as well as childcare for children ages 3-10 for those who pre-register. The event includes free door prizes, a vendor marketplace, and many community resources.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
