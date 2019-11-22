CONYERS — With a new budding partnership between Sprint and the 1Million Project Foundation, eligible Rockdale County and other metro area students can now receive free internet service and free mobile devices.
Sprint and the 1Million Project Foundation made the announcement last Tuesday that all efforts would be put into supporting students who face unnecessary challenges doing schoolwork due to a lack of digital resources.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 24% of Atlanta households still do not have internet access.
“Far too many students across the country do not have access to the internet when they go home each day from school, leaving them unable to complete homework, conduct research and apply for jobs and college admission,” said Sprint President and CEO Michel Combes.
The program expanded from two districts to seven:– Atlanta Public Schools, Dekalb County Public Schools, Bibb County, Clayton County, Fulton County, Henry County and Rockdale County public schools.
Each district will receive a donation of free internet service from Sprint valued at nearly $7.6 million, and free mobile devices from the foundation, valued at $2.1 million.
The 1Million Project Foundation launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential, ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school.
