PatriciaRoss.jpg

Patricia Ross

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Patricia Ross, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veteran Services, will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony set for Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Walk of Heroes Veterans Park, 2825 Black Shoals road, Conyers. The event is free and open to the public.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos