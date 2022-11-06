CONYERS — Patricia Ross, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veteran Services, will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony set for Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
The ceremony will take place at the Walk of Heroes Veterans Park, 2825 Black Shoals road, Conyers. The event is free and open to the public.
Ross was appointed commissioner of Veteran Services in November 2021. She previously served as the chief operating officer of the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, beginning in 2016. The center provides veterans and their families a gateway into Georgia’s 51 public technical colleges and university system schools. In addition, the center provides accelerated trainign in high demand and strategic industries, career counseling, academic advising, employment assistance and in partnership with other state, federal and community agencies provides a one-stop shop to help meet veterans’ needs.
Prior to leading the Veterans Education Career Center, Ross served as the first director of Military Affairs for the Technical College System of Georgia where she led state-wide initiatives to expand educational benefits and opportunities for military students at Georgia’s 22 public, technical colleges.
After 25 years on active duty in the United States Air Force, Ross retired as a colonel in October 2014. She culminated her career as the vice commander of the 78th Air Base Wing, Robins Air Force Base where she led the management of facilities and equipment valued at $3.5 billion and the execution of a $161.8 million operating budget. She was also responsible for executing medical, financial, human resources, command and control, civil engineering, environmental and airfield operations supporting over 55,000 active duty, reserve component, civilians, contractors, retirees, and family members. Prior to her selection as vice commander, she served as the deputy director for Manpower, Personnel and Services for Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command also at Robins AFB.
Prior to her service at Robins AFB, Ross served in Santa Monica, Calif., as a senior fellow with the RAND Corporation; Norfolk, Va., as the director of Manpower, Organization and Assignments for Joint Forces Command; the Air Staff, Washington, D.C., as the chief of Officer Developmental Education;
Whiteman AFB, Mo., as the 509th Mission Support Squadron commander;
Vicenza Italy as the combined cirector (C1), Personnel and Support for the
Balkans Combined Air Operations Center (Operation Allied Force) and
Commander, Detachment 3, United States Air Forces Europe Mission Support
Squadron; Kirkland AFB, N.M., as the personnel chief, Air Force Inspection Agency; Ramstein AB, Germany as a Section Chief for the Military Personnel
Flight; Vicenza Italy, combined director (C1 — deployed) Personnel and Support,
Combined Air Operations Center (Operations Deliberate Force, Deny Flight); Randolph AFB, Texas, as a senior personnel operations research analyst.
Ross received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Tampa,
Fla.; a master’s degree in systems engineering management from St. Mary’s University, Texas; and a master’s degree in military operational arts and science from the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, Ala. She is also a graduate of the Air War College. Ross is also currently pursuing her Ed.D in leadership from Valdosta State University.
She serves on two national boards for the Department of Veterans Affairs: the VA National Data Safety and Monitoring Board “Connecting Women to Care” (2019 present) and the VA Veteran Engagement Team (VET) for the National Center for PTSD (2020 — present).
She and her husband Scott (also retired Air Force) have four adult children.
