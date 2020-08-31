COVINGTON — Workers were busy Friday paving new sections of the Cricket Frog Trail in Covington. The City Council voted in July to allocate $1 million toward paving the remaining portion of the trail within the city limits.
The trail follows portions of the old Norfolk Southern Railroad rail bed right of way. Currently approximately 6.5 miles of mostly primitive trail are open for public use. While the primitive sections are best suited to hiking and mountain biking, the concrete trail is accessible for all non-motorized traffic and wheelchairs.
About a half-mile of the trail inside city limits has already been paved, including the portion between Elm and Pace streets. The new portions to be paved total about 3.4 miles.
Paving will extend from Emory Street, across from City Hall, and proceed west to Spillers Drive near Washington Street, about 1.7 miles. Once that portion is complete, the trail from Conyers Street to Eagle Drive will be paved, about 1.4 miles. To conclude the project, the city will complete the connection over the railroad trestle running from Emory Street to Pace Street, which has roughly 1,500 feet left to finish.
