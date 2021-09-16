CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church, located at 2533 Stanton Road, Conyers, will present two 60-minute workshops, “Restoring Hope – Positive Parenting During a Pandemic,” Saturday, Oct. 2 and “Restoring Hope – Building resilience in Children During a Pandemic” Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Both sessions will be led by the Rev. Dr. Jaye Lynn Peabody-Smith of The Peabody Practice LLC. The workshops are available in-person and virtually on Zoom and YouTube. In-person seating is limited to 25 participants. To register and receive the Zoom link, please text “Hope” and your email address to 678-465-8955.
“Restoring Hope – Positive Parenting During a Pandemic,” features coping strategies for parents, caregivers and teachers struggling with COVID-19 related issues. The strategies are designed to help improve the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of anyone struggling with living well during a global pandemic.
“Restoring Hope – Building Resilience in Children During a Pandemic,” presents tips that help parents and caregivers of school-age children, youth and young adults experiencing anxiety and stress related to COVID-19. The workshop will explore COVID-19’s impact on mental and social health and how to combat the negative impact by employing strategies that build resilience during traumatic and difficult times.
The workshops are based on Jeremiah 29:11, “I know the plans I have in mind for you, declares the Lord; they are plans for peace, not disaster, to give you a future filled with hope” (CEB).
“Ebenezer realizes that among the people struggling with life issues related to the pandemic are parents, teachers and caregivers. We are prayerful that these workshops will bring some measure of healing and hope to participants,” said the Rev. Dr. Sheila Crowe Hinchee, pastor of Ebenezer.
A preacher, teacher, and author, Peabody-Smith strives to be influential, inspirational, and impassioned. The licensed professional counselor started her private counseling and consulting business, The Peabody Practice LLC., in 2014--providing individual, family, couple, and group counseling. She works with adults in all demographics. She has presented workshops and led groups on a diverse segment of topics, including relationships, parenting, communication, self-esteem, abuse, grief, COVID and much more.
In addition, Peabody-Smith has dedicated her personal life and her career to social justice and mental health access. She is passionate about abiding with people on their journey to emotional wholeness. In January 2020, she founded My Sacred Space (MSS). My Sacred Space is a faith-based, nonprofit counseling organization providing free and affordable access to mental health services.
Peabody-Smith earned a master of divinity in pastoral counseling and a master of science in clinical mental health and recently a doctor of ministry in pastoral counseling from Mercer University. She also earned a master of public administration with a concentration in non-profit administration from New York University. She is a certified anger management specialist (CAMS) and a certified professional counseling supervisor.
She has served in ministry for over 20 years. She accepted her call to preach at New Bethel AME Church in Lithonia. She was licensed to preach in 2001 and ordained in 2004. Peabody-Smith has served as a youth pastor and executive pastor in various churches. She is currently the executive pastor at Redemptive Life Christian Fellowship in Conyers where Dr. Mark Thompson, her father in ministry, is the senior pastor.
An active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. since April of 1993, she was initiated into the Pi Phi Chapter in the Eastern Region at Ramapo College in New Jersey. She is a Diamond Life member. Since 1999, she has been a member of the Stone Mountain-Lithonia Alumnae Chapter. Most recently, she humbly and proudly served as the Southern Regional Chaplain from 2016 – 2020.
Peabody-Smith is also a published writer. Her latest book, “Heels, Hearts, & Halos: Lessons on My Journey,” is available on Amazon, and on her website: www.thepeabodypractice.com
Peabody-Smith is married to Tommie Smith. Together, they have a blended family of seven children.
For more information, contact the Rev. Jeanette Pinkston Jackson, outreach@ebenezerconyers.com.
