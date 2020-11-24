Striving for Excellence

Peachtree Academy says its students are performing exceptionally well this school year. The Panthers of the Month that reached the highest goals for their elementary grade levels at the Conyers campus for October are (l-r) Loren Williams, Arabella Dodd, Westley Price, Brody Souther, Ava Few, and Camden Biles; back row (l-r) LaCreisha Scales, Kim Baker, Anita Surrett, April Que, Anita Carver, and Mary McMillin.

 Jessica Darby

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

