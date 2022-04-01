CONYERS — Historic Peek’s Chapel Baptist Church on Old Salem Road will welcome a new minister to the pulpit Sunday. The Rev. Nicholas A. Curry has been elected to lead the Peek’s Chapel congregation.
Curry, who most recently pastored at Greenwood Baptist Church in Shady Dale, succeeds the late Rev. J.H. Battle, who led the church for 40 years before his death in August 2020.
Curry said he is excited to begin a new “season” at Peek’s Chapel.
“This was definitely a move from God,” he said of his new church home. “I believe in seasons, and my season was up at my last assignment. I recognized that, and I just listened to the call from God, and He directed me to Conyers and Peek’s Chapel.”
Curry, a Conyers resident, said he already knew some of the history of Peek’s Chapel, having visited there a couple of times in the past at the invitation of Rev. Battle and had preached there once at a deacon anniversary.
For now, Curry said he has no plans to announce for the future of the church. Instead, he said, he will wait for God’s direction.
“I want to hear from God, and when He gives me what the church needs, I will present it to (the congregation), and we will move forward.”
Curry and his wife Kimberley spent 13 years at Greenwood Baptist. Curry said his calling wasn’t always to the ministry, although growing up in Marianna, Fla., he served as a musician for organ and piano at several churches.
Curry’s first career was in mortuary science. He said he worked at a local funeral home in Marianna as a high school student. After high school graduation in 1999 he attended Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Atlanta.
After graduation, Curry said he worked for about 10 years at a local funeral home in Decatur before opening his own funeral business in 2015. He was an owner at Curry & Derricho Funeral Home in Monticello until 2019.
Curry is currently pursuing a master of divinity degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
The Currys have three grown foster children, who Curry said are “graduated, grown and gone,” as well as a number of godchildren “who we love just as our own.”
Peek’s Chapel Baptist was founded in 1868 as Old Pine Bluff Church. The church moved to its current site in 1901 and the name was changed to respect W.L. Peek, who gave the land for the church and supported the church financially.
Most of the markets where professional franchises set up shop have large populations, strong TV markets, and residents with disposable income to support ticket and merchandise sales. At the same time, millions of Americans don’t have the benefit of being close enough to regularly enjoy live,… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.