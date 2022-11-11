PeeksChapel.jpg

Shown, l-r, are Braylen Wood, Triniti McKenzie, Ryan Holloway, Sommer Durham and Brayleigh Daniel displaying the letters they wrote to veterans.

 Special Photo

A Salute To Our Veterans

A second grade AVID class at Peek's Chapel Elementary School engaged in a letter writing campaign to show their support and appreciation for the men and women who have served and who and continue to serve our country.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos