A Salute To Our Veterans
A second grade AVID class at Peek's Chapel Elementary School engaged in a letter writing campaign to show their support and appreciation for the men and women who have served and who and continue to serve our country.
Students from Dr. Yovanda Horton's second-grade AVID class wrote letters with sentiments such as, "Thank you for your service," and "We appreciate you," and will be sending the letters to our Veterans via the A Million Thanks non-profit organization.
Horton serves as the site director of the AVID and Literacy Lab at Peek's Chapel. AVID is a college and career readiness program for students in grades K-5 at Peek's Chapel Elementary, which focuses on closing the achievement gap and teaching organizational and study skills that will prepare students for college or career readiness. The acronym for the nationally ranked achievement program stands for Achievement Via Individual Determination and is currently in its second year of full implementation at Peek's.
At the helm of the school is Principal Sabrina Grant, who takes pride in knowing that her staff continues to prepare their students for life skills, which extend well beyond the classroom setting.
"Nothing excites me more than to see our students engaged in critical thinking and organizational skills that will adequately prepare them as they transition into middle school, high school, and beyond,” said Grant.
