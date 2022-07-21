Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan raises concerns China might interfere with airspace, US official says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly news conference at the Capitol building on August 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi discussed numerous topics including the newly released July jobs report and the Covid-19 vaccination rate in the United States.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Biden administration officials are concerned that China could seek to declare a no-fly zone over Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an effort to upend the trip, potentially raising tensions even further in the region, a US official told CNN.

China could also respond by flying fighter jets further into Taiwan's self-declared air defense zone, which could trigger a response from Taiwan and the US, the official added. They did not detail what a possible response would entail.

CNN's Barbara Starr contributed to this report.

