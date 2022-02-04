...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands...fields and
pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on
Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road
by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:47 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.7 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Pennsylvania officials agree to spend $25 million to replace a Pittsburgh bridge one week after it collapsed
Ten people were injured January 28 when the snow-covered Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed just hours before President Joe Biden was slated to speak in Pittsburgh about infrastructure.
Federal money will pay for the new bridge through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, said a release from the city and the state Department of Transportation. That measure was a key component of Biden's agenda.
The city and state finalized a Reimbursement Grant Agreement allowing PennDOT to design and construct a new structure, according to the release. The city will resume jurisdiction and maintenance of the bridge after completion, the release said.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration hired Swank Construction Co./HDR Inc. to begin the design, the release said.
"Pennsylvania is thankful for the steadfast commitment from the Biden Administration to rebuild this bridge and help the people of Pittsburgh move past this startling event," Wolf said in the release. "It is our hope that we can rebuild this bridge as quickly and efficiently as possible.
"While the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go a long way to support our nation and our commonwealth, we must heed this collapse as a sign that we must take steps at the state level to prevent a future tragedy."
He added, "Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly must come together in a bipartisan fashion to enact long-term funding solutions for our own infrastructure system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.