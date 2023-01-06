COVINGTON — A request for a Special Use Permit that would have allowed a golf cart rental business on Emory Street was denied by the Covington City Council Jan. 3.
Jesse Gentes had requested the SUP in order to operate WPG Golf Cart Rentals out of a shed behind the house at 2119 Emory St. The Covington Planning Commission had recommended approval of the online rental business, with the conditions that there be no more than 15 golf carts at the location and that no golf carts be displayed on grass or landscaped areas.
According to Gentes’ letter of intent, all business reservations and payments for golf cart rentals would be on line. There would be no store front or business operations at the location other than the pick-up and drop-off of golf carts.
City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. pointed out that it is illegal to drive a golf cart on a state highway, noting that Emory Street is also Ga. Highway 81. It is legal for a golf cart to cross a state highway, however.
Police Chief Stacey Cotton said the Police Department is neutral on the business, but inquired about the city’s expectation of enforcement in the event golf carts are driven on the highway.
During a public hearing on the SUP, one area property owner expressed doubt about the amount of automobile parking that would be available at the Emory Street location. Lee Durden said he owns the property at 2144 Clark St., which backs up to the subject property. He said parking already is limited for businesses in the area.
Other residents said they would prefer to see the number of golf carts at the rental business limited to six or eight.
The council voted 4-2 to deny the SUP request, with council members Don Floyd, Charika Davis, Fleeta Baggett and Kenneth Morgan in favor of the denial, and Susie Keck and Anthony Henderson opposed.
