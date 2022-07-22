Diggys.jpg

A permit request that would have allowed a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge to open at the former Diggy’s Grill failed in a 3-3 tie vote by the Conyers City Council.

CONYERS — A couple’s plan to open a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge in Conyers has been stymied — at least for now.

Retired DeKalb County educators Sylvester and Sheila Nelloms had applied for a Special Use Permit that would allow them to open the business in the former Diggy’s Grill on Old McDonough Highway. Under Conyers’ zoning regulations, the business would be classified as a “drinking place,” where alcohol is served for on-premises consumption, with food service incidental to the operation of the business. Hookah smoking would also be offered at the establishment.

