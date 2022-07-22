CONYERS — A couple’s plan to open a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge in Conyers has been stymied — at least for now.
Retired DeKalb County educators Sylvester and Sheila Nelloms had applied for a Special Use Permit that would allow them to open the business in the former Diggy’s Grill on Old McDonough Highway. Under Conyers’ zoning regulations, the business would be classified as a “drinking place,” where alcohol is served for on-premises consumption, with food service incidental to the operation of the business. Hookah smoking would also be offered at the establishment.
The Conyers City Council heard the first reading of the SUP application in June and tabled the measure until members could gather more information. The request came back before the council on July 20, but council members were deadlocked 3-3 on the vote. Council members Valyncia Smith, Gerald Hinesley and Connie Alsobrook were opposed to the SUP, with Mayor Vince Evans and council members Charlie Bryant and Eric Fears in favor.
City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck said that the Nelloms’ can appeal the city’s decision to Superior Court or they can re-apply after 12 months. She said the council could choose to waive the last six months of that waiting period.
The Nelloms’ told the council in June that CRU is the largest and only Black-owned bar and nightlife franchise in the country. Sheila Nelloms assured the council they intended to operate the business responsibly and provide a “safe, welcome addition to the Conyers social scene.”
Under the Nelloms’ business plan, CRU Lounge would be open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sundays, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Patrons would be required to make reservations, which would be limited to two-hour intervals.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
