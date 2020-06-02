COVINGTON — A local resident has requested and been granted a permit for a demonstration on the Covington Square Wednesday.
Covington Police Department Chief Stacey Cotton said the permit was requested and granted to Timothy Birt. Cotton said Birt applied for the permit as an individual and not as a representative of an organization.
“We’ve been in conversation with him and impressed upon him we’d like to have a peaceful demonstration and for people to have the right to express their freedom of speech,” said Cotton. “And he assured us that’s what he wants, too.”
According to the CPD, the permit extends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In a Facebook post, the CPD stated that “the event organizer has asked that participants gather for a peaceful demonstration at the concert pad on the southeast portion of the Square.”
The CPD said that motorists should expect traffic delays in the area during the event. The Police Department will be assisting with traffic direction.
Check back to this site for updates as they become available.
