COVINGTON — A request for a Conditional Use Permit for a convenience store and gas station at Ga. Highway 11 and I-20 in eastern Newton County is scheduled to be heard by the Planning Commission Tuesday night. The property is a portion of the same tract where a rezoning request for a large-scale truck stop was denied by the Board of Commissioners in March. The county is facing an appeal in Superior Court over that denial.
According to Development Services Director Judy Johnson, JPC Design & Construction LLC and property owner Jack P. Davis are requesting that the CUP be granted for property already zoned Highway Commercial. That rezoning would allow development of the convenience store. However, the permit is required because the land is located in a protected watershed area. There is a convenience store and gas station already located across Highway 11 from the property, and two more less than a mile away at the Hub junction at Highway 11 and U.S. Highway 278.
The property is part of two parcels where the property owner and developer had sought to rezone two tracts comprising 46 acres. Part of the property is zoned Highway Commercial and part is Agricultural Residential. Plans for the site called for a travel center featuring a 24,500-square-foot building with a convenience store and fuel sales for automobiles and semi-trucks, along with Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway fast food restaurants. The plan included 20 multi-product fuel dispensers for autos, eight fueling lanes for semi-trucks, and certified CAT Scales for semis. The convenience store site was designed with 153 parking spaces for automobiles. There would also be 10 parking spaces for RVs, buses and commercial trucks and drive through lanes for the Burger King and Dunkin Donuts. The semi-truck parking lot would have 120 parking spaces.
Phase 2 of the project, listed as future development, would include big box retail space with nine individual tenant spaces.
The Board of Commissioners denied the rezoning on Feb. 16, citing the fact that a truck stop is not consistent with plans for an educational institution/village-type atmosphere planned for the area as part of the Brick Store Overlay zoning.
The property is located near the Newton Campus of Georgia State University, and several large-lot subdivisions are in the vicinity. Homeowners in the area strongly opposed the rezoning.
The owner and developer subsquently field an appeal in Newton County Superior Court seeking to overturn the denial.
In the appeal filed March 18, Davis and JPC ask the court to declare the AR zoning unconstitutional and void, reverse the denial of the rezoning and the CUP and remand the request to the Board of Commissioners for further consideration. The petitioners also ask that they be awarded damages equal to the value that the property has been diminished by the AR zoning.
The plaintiffs allege that commissioners voted to deny the rezoning and CUP based on their “unsubstantiated claim that the project was a ‘truck stop.’” The plaintiffs claim that commissioners should have been able to address concerns about a “truck stop” by imposing reasonable conditions on the development.
They also claim that the county has a “decades-long pattern, practice and policy” of allowing commercial uses in the general area where development is moving away from single-family uses.
The Planning Commission will hear the request for the CUP Tuesday, May 25, 7 p.m., at the Historic Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.
