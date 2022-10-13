CONYERS — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging Rockdale District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek felony indictments against a deputy whose dogs died of heat stroke while he kept them in an enclosed shed in his back yard in June.
In a three-page letter sent to Johnson Oct. 6, Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president over PETA’s Cruelty Investigations Department, said the organization had reviewed 100 pages of investigative reports from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and more than four hours of body-worn camera and interview footage related to the investigation into the deaths of Deputy Eric Tolbert’s three American bully dogs.
“Failure to hold Tolbert accountable undermines faith and confidence in the very people charged with protecting and serving the community. RCSO representatives have shared with us that the agency has received substantial public backlash as a result of Tolbert thus far escaping criminal charges for the horrific deaths of his dogs,” wrote Nachminovitch. “It’s certainly understandable that people in Rockdale County and beyond are shocked and upset by this disturbing case. Residents have expressed their concern that the failure to charge Tolbert sends the message that he’s “above the law” and that animal abuse is not only tolerated, but that anyone — including law-enforcement officers — can mistreat, and even cause the death of, animals and face no criminal repercussions.”
Tolbert was placed on administrative leave and reassigned in September following an RCSO investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his three dogs. Tolbert had been one of the department’s K9 handlers for five years and had been partnered with K9 Officer Aegis, a Labrador retriever, at the time of his reassignment.
“These dogs depended on Tolbert for protection, but he left them to suffer and die in a sweltering shed,” said Nachminovitch in a press release. “Sheriff’s deputies are not above the law, and PETA is calling on District Attorney Johnson to ensure that Deputy Tolbert is held accountable for these dogs’ suffering and painful deaths as any other citizen would be.”
According to an internal affairs investigation report obtained by the Citizen, Tolbert’s three dogs apparently died of heat stroke inside an uninsulated, enclosed shed in mid-June when temperatures were well into the 90s. One dog reportedly died June 13 when a large fan was being used to cool the shed. The other two dogs died the next day after Tolbert said he installed a portable air conditioner but failed to fully read the instructions. According to the investigation, Tolbert left the two dogs inside the shed for eight hours while he worked an off-duty job. At some point during that time the air conditioner, which was powered by an extension cord, stopped working. Tolbert said he returned to find one of the dogs dead; the other died shortly afterwards.
Tolbert reportedly disposed of at least one of the dogs in a trash can; the other two were initially placed in a trash can but later removed and buried in Tolbert’s yard.
Deputies with the RCSO were alerted to the situation after Tolbert posted the dogs’ deaths on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s residence and seven officers went to conduct a search on June 17. According to the investigation, officers found Tolbert out of town and his assigned K9 Officer Aegis in an outdoor kennel in the back yard. Aegis was removed from Tolbert’s residence in good condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office, although officers reported that his kennel was in an unsanitary condition and he was wearing his collar, which is against policy for a dog contained in a kennel.
Although the Sheriff’s Office had sought to have Tolbert charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and improper disposal of an animal, Rockdale County judges refused to sign a warrant charging Tolbert, citing a lack of probable cause and a potential conflict of interest due to the investigation being conducted by the RCSO rather than the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office also declined to prosecute the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office subsequently conducted an internal administrative investigation and found that Tolbert violated department policy and state laws governing animal cruelty and proper disposal of animals.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.