CONYERS — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging Rockdale District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek felony indictments against a deputy whose dogs died of heat stroke while he kept them in an enclosed shed in his back yard in June.

In a three-page letter sent to Johnson Oct. 6, Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president over PETA’s Cruelty Investigations Department, said the organization had reviewed 100 pages of investigative reports from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and more than four hours of body-worn camera and interview footage related to the investigation into the deaths of Deputy Eric Tolbert’s three American bully dogs.

