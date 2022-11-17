...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
A small group of PETA members gathered at the Rockdale County Courthouse Thursday to rally and call on District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek an indictment against a deputy whose dogs died of apparent heat stroke in June.
A small group of PETA members gathered at the Rockdale County Courthouse Thursday to rally and call on District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek an indictment against a deputy whose dogs died of apparent heat stroke in June.
CONYERS — Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals held a rally at the Rockdale County Courthouse Thursday, urging District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek an indictment of a deputy whose three dogs died in an enclosed shed in June.
The PETA members gathered outside the courthouse entrance off Milstead Avenue, chanting and holding signs reading, “Rockdale County DA: Prosecute Deputy Tolbert,” “Dogs Left for Dead in Extreme Heat,” and more.
PETA is urging the district attorney to pursue an indictment of Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Tolbert in connection with the heat-related deaths of his three American bully dogs in June. The three dogs died over the course of two days inside a shed in Tolbert’s back yard.
Amanda Brody, a senior campaigner for PETA, said Tolbert’s three dogs “all died of a heat stroke in a squalid shed over the course of two days in June when the heat index reached more than 100 degrees, but five months later he still hasn’t been charged with cruelty to animals. So now we are here, and we are urging the public to also contact the District Attorney’s Office to urge her to press charges in this disturbing case.”
Sheriff Eric Levett has also called on the district attorney to pursue an indictment against Tolbert. In a letter to Johnson in October Levett said his investigator had been unable to get a warrant against Tolbert following an internal investigation, even after following advice from the District Attorney’s Office.
In a released statement in response, Johnson said her office was continuing to evaluate the case.
“I assure the people of Rockdale County that where the evidence leads, we will follow,” she wrote, adding that all cases handled by her office are pursued “without fear, favor or affection.”
Tolbert, who has been with RCSO seven years, five as a K9 handler, was placed on administrative leave and reassigned in September following the investigation into the deaths of his three American bully dogs, which is a breathing-impaired breed.
According to the internal affairs investigation report, the three dogs apparently died of heat stroke inside an uninsulated, enclosed shed in mid-June when temperatures were well into the 90s. One dog reportedly died June 13 when a large fan was being used to cool the shed. The other two dogs died the next day after Tolbert said he installed a portable air conditioner but failed to fully read the instructions. According to the investigation, Tolbert left the two dogs inside the shed for eight hours while he worked an off-duty job. At some point during that time the air conditioner, which was powered by an extension cord, stopped working. Tolbert said he returned to find one of the dogs dead; the other died shortly afterwards.
Tolbert reportedly disposed of at least one of the dogs in a trash can; the other two were initially placed in a trash can but later removed and buried in Tolbert’s yard.
Deputies were alerted to the situation after Tolbert posted the dogs’ deaths on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s residence and seven officers went to conduct a search on June 17. According to the investigation, officers found Tolbert out of town and his assigned K9 Officer Aegis in an outdoor kennel in the back yard. Aegis, a Labrador retriever, was removed from Tolbert’s residence in good condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office, although officers reported that his kennel was in an unsanitary condition and he was wearing his collar, which is against policy for a dog contained in a kennel.
Tolbert has not been charged with any criminal offense in connection with the investigation.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.