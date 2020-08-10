Geoffrey Chaucer’s epic poem "Troilus and Criseyde" conveys the tragic story of two lovers set against the backdrop of the Siege of Troy. Chaucer’s poem is considered to be the source of the phrase: "All good things must come to an end." Dating back to the mid-1300s, the genuine verse proclaimed: "There is an end to everything, to good things as well."
Indeed, good things always come to an end, as has my weekly article “A Veteran’s Story.” For over a decade, I have had the honor to relate the stories of veterans who otherwise did not have a voice. I have listened in awe to the stories of veterans, real heroes, many whose exploits were discussed and featured in our history books, but those history books are now relics as American history is rewritten and distorted.
The Citizen newspapers have been staunch supporters, as has my editor, Alice Queen. Granted almost unlimited wordage, I know there were many weeks that the Citizen did not have ads to support my lengthy work. Yet, each week, the article was in print. I am indebted to each and every member of the Citizen staff for their unwavering support.
Newspapers, as with most businesses, have the capacity to recoup or regain losses. I do not. It’s been a long time coming, but I’ve managed to survive long enough to become a "senior citizen," or as many claim, an "old fogey." By definition an "old fogey" is "a person who is excessively old-fashioned in attitude, ideas, and manners." That hits the proverbial nail right on the head. Too, as an "old fogey," my survival in this changing world depends on a limited income, and I cannot continue to fund my work. For over a decade, the time, travel, supplies, fuel, food, etc., for 12 hours or more of labor have pulled thousands out of a very thin wallet. Not complaining, folks, it’s been a wonderful journey, but I guess "it is what it is" is apropos in this case.
I hope someone, somewhere, can pick-up the baton and finish the race to give our veterans a voice. There are so many untold stories out there, so many that will never be told, and so many voices never to be heard.
As for my own peculiar set of circumstances, I believe Jonathan Clements said it best, “Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it the fullest, but not so fully that you run out of money.”
God bless. Goodbye.
