CONYERS — Butter or syrup, orange juice or coffee — they'll have it all. The Phi Omicron Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will host its second annual Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 5. at Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill in Conyers.
Breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m.
Tickets are $7 per person and all proceeds are to benefit the Phi Omicron Youth Auxiliary Chapter.
The Youth Auxiliary currently has 15 members separated into three age groups.
At the fundraisers, the young girls will be on site to greet, seat and serve guests.
There were over 50 locals served at last year's event. This year, the chapter is prepared to serve at least 100.
To purchase tickets or for more information on how you can support the ZOB Youth Auxiliary, contact Marilyn Barton at zphibpozyouthgroup@gmail.com.
Applebee's is located at 1448 Dogwood Drive SE, 30013.