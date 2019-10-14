COVINGTON — Attorney Phil Johnson has been appointed chairman of the Newton County Board of Elections following the retirement of long-time chairman Hugh Steele.
Johnson, who previously served as chairman of the Newton County Democratic Party, was appointed to the non-partisan seat on the Board of Elections by a unanimous vote of the Board of Commissioners at the board’s Oct. 1 meeting.
The BOE is made up of three members appointed by the Board of Commissioners. Johnson joins BOE members Kelly Robinson, representing the Democratic Party, and Dustin Thompson, representing the Republican Party.
The non-partisan member of the board serves as chairman.
Johnson was appointed to fill Steele’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 21, 2022. Steele retired Oct. 1 after 21 years on the BOE due to his advancing years.
Johnson was nominated by the Democratic Party. The Republican Party’s nominee was Dan Ragsdale.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said he had no questions about Johnson’s integrity, but wondered how he could serve as the non-partisan representative. After some discussion, however, all commissioners agreed that Johnson was the best fit for the post.