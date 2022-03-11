MANSFIELD — In accepting Newton County’s most prestigious award Thursday night, Phil Stone gave credit to his hometown and the foundation it provided for his life.
Stone was named the 2022 recipient of the R.O. Arnold Award at the Newton County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, held at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center. The award recognizes a lifetime of community involvement and achievement.
“I didn’t at all expect this, and I’m not sure I deserve it either, because I know of so many other recipients of this award and I actually knew Mr. Bob Arnold and what he meant to the community, as well,” said Stone. “We just live in a great community — great city, great town. … I’m a lifelong resident. This is a wonderful place to live. I feel like a big part of why it’s so wonderful is this organization — business leaders who have created a wonderful foundation that we benefit from now, so many like Mr. Bob Arnold and so many other recipients of this award. I’m totally honored, and I appreciate you recognizing me for this.”
In nominating Stone, former Chamber president Deon Gibbs said this life-long Covingtonian, self-made businessman and philanthropist has “made an indelible impact on the community.”
Gibbs recalled his first job as a 10-year-old working for Stone at the pharmacy he owned on the Square. Gibbs said it was his job to pick up prescriptions from seniors in his neighborhood, take them to Stone at City Pharmacy, wait while they were filled and deliver them. He said he and Stone often had a chat over Cokes and snacks while waiting for the prescriptions to be filled.
Stone closed the pharmacy in the 1990s and the building was used for other businesses until he and his family opened a full-service restaurant there. The restaurant’s name — City Pharmacy — is a nod to its past.
Gibbs said the restaurant has brought Stone’s service through his business endeavors full circle — reinvigorating the Square with a vibrant business “where friends meet.”
Gibbs also noted Stone’s special commitment to businesses that serve the needs of the community’s senior citizens and his generosity to the Arts Association in Newton County, his church and other organizations.
Stone is president and CEO of Longleaf Hospice and Palliative Care and provides durable medical equipment through Peoples Home Medical.
“This gentle man’s footprint is large,” said Gibbs. “His humble and his kind demeanor make him the quiet leader we have all respected as a husband, father, grandfather, pharmacist, businessman and philanthropist during his lifelong time of service to our community,” said Gibbs.
Stone is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He and his wife Ivy have four adult children and several grandchildren. They are members of Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal in Covington.
