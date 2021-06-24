P
Pastor and businesswoman Phyllis Hatcher will officially announce her candidacy for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District on Saturday, July 17, in three district locations. The announcements will begin at 9 a.m. at the Red Caboose in Auburn, 1361 Fourth Ave., followed by 12 noon on the Clarke County Courthouse steps at 325 East Washington St., Athens, and conclude on the steps of the Hancock County Courthouse, 12630 Broad St., Sparta at 4 p.m.
“I support Phyllis Hatcher’s candidacy for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District,” said Carlotta Harrell, president of Georgia Federation of Democratic Women and chair of the Henry Board of Commissioners. “We need more dedicated women and people of color representing us in Congress.”
Hatcher, a Democrat who lives in Rockdale County, plans to spend the campaign season traveling Georgia’s 10th Congressional District listening to the concerns of residents and business owners in her family RV. Hatcher’s top priorities are jobs, health care, housing, schools, safety and justice.
“Georgia’s 10th Congressional District is at a critical inflection point,” said Hatcher. “The people of this district deserve honest and bold leadership. Major parts of the district are lacking infrastructure improvements, access to good quality health care and high-quality opportunities for innovation. It’s time for District 10 to have a representative who cares about the well-being of all the district and not just wanting to hold on to power.”
Georgia's 10th Congressional District stretches from Augusta west to include all or parts of more than 20 counties, including portions of Henry and Newton.
Hatcher has previously run for a seat on the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners and the state Senate District 17 seat.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is stepping down from the 10th Congressional seat to run for secretary of state in 2022. Other candidates in the field include Republicans state Revenue Commissioner and former Henry County tax commissioner David Curry, former congressman Paul Broun, businessman Mike Collins and businessman Matt Richards.
As Georgia’s 10th Congressional District representative Hatcher said she would make history as the first African American, the first female and the first District 10 congresswoman with an Emmy nomination.
