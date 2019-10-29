MONTICELLO — Piedmont Academy celebrated their present and past Homecoming courts on Friday as they challenged the Wildcats of Flint River Academy.
In addition, Piedmont Academy celebrated 50 years with the past, current and future alumni.
Piedmont kicked off Homecoming Week by recognizing members of this year’s homecoming court:
Alisa Gilroy, Hannah Tyler, Haley Ann Frank, Gracie Black, Loren Pope, Madison Johnson, Mackensie Johnston, Morgan Whitley, Rebekah Hicks, Maddie Waddleton and Anna White.
Representatives and Miss Cougar received sashes at a special ceremony designed to ignite enthusiasm for the week’s activities.
Of course, homecoming week would not be complete without a mock homecoming court. Several football players traded in their helmets and cleats for wigs and skirts as they vied for the title of Mock Homecoming Queen 2019.
This highly coveted and prestigious honor was conferred to senior Trent Coots.
In concert with Homecoming week, Piedmont Academy Student Council also managed a community service project to benefit Jasper County Animal Shelter and Butts Mutts.
The response among faculty, staff, and students was amazing as donations of food, treats, toys, flea and tick medications and cleaning supplies overflowed.
Friday night’s activities commenced with the recognition of alumnae Homecoming Queens and Miss Cougars followed by a parade of the 2019 class representatives.
Each homecoming court representative made an entrance arriving on the field atop a classic convertible. These young ladies were met by their escorts at the 50 yard line and ushered to their seats amidst rounds of applause.
Halftime festivities included the crowning of Piedmont Academy’s 2019 Homecoming Queen, Mackensie Johnston, and Piedmont Academy’s 2019 Miss Cougar, Madison Johnson.