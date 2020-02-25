Piedmont Academy robotics

Piedmont Academy fourth and fifth graders were able to learn more about coding and robotics with a special visit form Dr. Sheila Barnes from the Coweta Stem Institute. (Submitted Photo)

COVINGTON — Piedmont Academy's fourth- and fifth-grade students were blown away by Spheros and Ozobots.

Dr. Sheila Barnes from Coweta Stem Institute presented information on robot technology and coding as well as demonstrated how Ozobots and Spheros worked in the classroom.

Students worked diligently to program Spheros to solve a maze and to work on different types of angles.

Spheros were also programmed to sequence a fiction story.

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.