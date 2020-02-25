COVINGTON — Piedmont Academy's fourth- and fifth-grade students were blown away by Spheros and Ozobots.
Dr. Sheila Barnes from Coweta Stem Institute presented information on robot technology and coding as well as demonstrated how Ozobots and Spheros worked in the classroom.
Students worked diligently to program Spheros to solve a maze and to work on different types of angles.
Spheros were also programmed to sequence a fiction story.
