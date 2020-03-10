COVINGTON — Piedmont Academy’s middle school FFA students have spent the current semester completing a unit on poultry.
Within that unit, advisor, Mr. Tucker covered the life cycle of an egg, the parts of an egg and the internal anatomy of chickens.
As a fun lab, the class hatched baby chicks. Not only did the middle-schoolers enjoy this opportunity, but the elementary students especially enjoyed visiting with the baby chicks.
The students have enjoyed watching the chicks grow and develop over the last few weeks.
