COVINGTON — After winter break, the Piedmont Academy FFA Chapter kicked 2020 off with a chapter meeting at The FFA Camp located in Covington, Ga.
The students had an evening full of activities. They gathered around a bonfire and made smores while having an opportunity to develop new friendships. The students also played volleyball, corn-hole and spike-ball.
The students enjoyed Chick-Fil-A and music around the bonfire while talking about the chapter’s upcoming plans for this semester.
It was an eventful, productive an enjoyable evening.
"Thank you to everyone who came out to support the PAC FFA and made this fun night possible," said Allison Hildebrant, Piedmont Admissions Director.
