COVINGTON — The first Piedmont Academy FFA meeting was held earlier this month and the officer team is in agreement that it was a huge success.
Members enjoyed pizza, fellowship and the traditional waterslide. Piedmont students are extremely excited to start the year off with a new advisor, Austin Tucker.
"We are eager to see what he brings, to not only the Piedmont Academy FFA Chapter, but to our school," said Allison Hildebrant, admissions director.
Additionally, after finishing the dairy and beef unit in Tucker’s agriculture class, he showed his students how to make homemade ice cream in a plastic bag.
"It was a fun way to support the dairy industry and many of the students loved it," said Hildebrant.
"The students couldn’t believe how easy the process was and how great the ice cream tasted," said Tucker. "It was an enjoyable way to take what we have learned and apply it in a way that was fun and educational."