COVINGTON — Piedmont Academy’s literary team recently competed at the GISA Region competition held at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro.
Maggie Johnston, 10th grade, competed in Personal Essay and finished in first place.
Mallory Boyd, 12th grade, competed in Argumentative and Humorous Interpretation, and finished in third place.
Kelsey Leach, 12th grade, competed in Rhetorical Essay and Impromptu Speaking and finished in second place.
Jessica McEwen, 11th grade, competed in Dramatic Interpretation and finished in second place.
TJ White, ninth grade, competed in piano and finished in second place.
All students who placed first or second in the region competition qualified to compete at the state competition that is being held March 17 at Gordon State College located in Barnesville.
The Piedmont Literary Team finished third overall and is coached by Erica Peden.
