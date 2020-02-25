COVINGTON — The seniors in Catherine Sikes’ anatomy and physiology class at Piedmont Academy have been working on a Hematology/Blood unit and students got to test their blood types using field blood typing kits.
Students were able to engage in the unit more with the hands on activity.
