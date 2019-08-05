COVINGTON—On July 1, J. Clint Welch began his tenure as Headmaster at Piedmont Academy.
Since that time, Welch fas been deeply involved in settling into his new school position.
"Let's just say I hit the ground running," said Welch. "We have a lot to do around here to be ready for the new school year, but I'm excited about the future of our school".
Welch came to Piedmont from Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Ala., where he had served as Head of School for the past seven years. Before being at Edgewood, he served for five years at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville, Ga., three years as Assistant Headmaster and two as Head of School.
Welch has been a teacher/coach at Tattnall Square Academy, Flint River Academy and LaGrange Academy. He says his experience in the classroom and administrative duties have helped him in his role as Head of School.
"Experience is the best as a teacher," said Welch. "I have been fortunate to work at some great schools with great people and was able to learn from highly respected educators. For those experiences, I will be forever grateful."
Welch has been in education for more than 20 years. His wife, Celeste, will be serving the Jasper County public school system as a speech and language pathologist.
Welch said that he and his family were beginning to get accustomed to their new home.
"Moving is always a pain..., especially from one state to another," laughed Welch. "However, it is well worth it. We are starting to get settled and love being in Monticello."
Piedmont Academy is a nationally accredited, college preparatory school with students ranging from K3-12th grade.
“This is a special place. Each faculty member and family that I have met simply loves the school. We want that excitement to continue as our school grows. Our administrative staff receives inquiries daily about Piedmont. I am very fortunate to be a part of the unique Piedmont Family," concluded Welch.
Piedmont teachers report on Aug. 26 with Open House scheduled for Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
Classes will begin on Sept. 3.
If you have any questions, please call 706 468-8818 or email clint_welch@piedmontacademy.com.