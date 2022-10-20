...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be WNW
at 10 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
ATLANTA — Piedmont Atlanta Hospital earned the Large Hospital of the Year designation from the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals for its combination of clinical excellence, patient-centered care and service to the community.
“It is an honor to be selected Hospital of the Year,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta. “Receiving this award speaks to our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction, and overall quality of care in Atlanta.”
Piedmont Atlanta was recognized, in part, for its large expansion of much-needed services. The Alliance noted the successful push to open part of the 16-story Marcus Tower four months ahead of schedule to make more intensive care unit (ICU) beds available at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Piedmont Atlanta also opened a neuroscience ICU in late 2020 and partnered with LifeLink to open Georgia’s first LifeLink Organ Recovery Center in 2021 — which has already led to measurably better outcomes for donors and recipients.
The Hospital of the Year distinction celebrates Piedmont Atlanta for increasing access to high-quality health care in Georgia, especially for underserved populations. U.S. News and World Reports recently named Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta the number one hospital in Georgia for cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. The international accrediting body, DNV GL, certified Piedmont Atlanta as a Comprehensive Stroke Center in 2021. And Piedmont Atlanta offered numerous COVID-19 vaccine clinics with local partners throughout the pandemic.
Piedmont operates hospitals in Newton, Rockdale and Henry counties, among others.
“I am pleased to recognize the leadership and excellence shown by Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, not just battling COVID-19, but continuing to develop innovative services that keep the patient at the center of their mission,” said Monty Veazey, president of Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals.
The Hospital of the Year award highlights the impact of member hospitals, which include 104 not-for-profit hospitals throughout the state, on individual patients, the health and wellness of Georgians, and the quality of life of their communities.
