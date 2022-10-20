Piedmont Healthcare

ATLANTA — Piedmont Atlanta Hospital earned the Large Hospital of the Year designation from the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals for its combination of clinical excellence, patient-centered care and service to the community.

“It is an honor to be selected Hospital of the Year,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta. “Receiving this award speaks to our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction, and overall quality of care in Atlanta.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos