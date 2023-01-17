SNELLVILLE – Piedmont Eastside Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Program has been ranked in the top 10% of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation for cases discharged between October 2021 and September 2022.
"Piedmont Eastside’s inpatient rehab program has been proudly serving the community for over 20 years and has consistently been recognized for being in the top 10% since 2018. I’m so proud of our team to have received this honor again!" said Trent Lind, Piedmont Eastside CEO. "It is a rewarding validation for the staff and providers who work tirelessly to help individuals recover from injuries and illnesses, and it is objective evidence that Piedmont Eastside provides a superior program for our community."
The rankings were determined by using UDSmr, LLC’s program evaluation model (PEM), a case-mix-adjusted and severity-adjusted tool that provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from over 80% of all IRFs in the country. UDSmr, LLC’s PEM Version 2 Report Card uses the indicators of efficiency and effectiveness contained in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Patient Assessment Instrument (IRF-PAI), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ reporting tool for the Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System (IRF PPS) and Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Quality Reporting Program (IRF QRP). The goal of the PEM Version 2 Report Card is to recognize high-performing facilities for their delivery of quality patient care that is effective, efficient, timely, and patient-centered.
“To recognize the efficient and effective care it provides to its patients, we are pleased to present this award to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center,” said Troy Hillman, manager of the Analytical Services Group at UDSmr LLC. “As the creator and caretaker of the nation’s largest database of rehabilitation outcomes, and with over thirty years of experience and data, UDSmr LLC continues working with the industry to establish best practices. Development of the PEM Report Card has served as a tool to identify and recognize high-performing facilities, to work with them to learn how they provide efficient and effective care, and to share what we learn with others to elevate the performance of all. We look forward to working with Piedmont Eastside and the other top performing facilities across the country that rank in the top 10 percent to improve care in all inpatient rehabilitation facilities.”
This is the 15th year that UDSmr LLC has issued these awards. The original PEM Report Card was developed as part of a proactive solution to the Institute of Medicine’s 2006 recommendation to Congress that every Medicare provider be reimbursed on a pay-for-performance basis.
