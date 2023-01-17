IPAR_Recognition_PEM.jpeg

Shown here are team members of the Piedmont Eastside Medical Center's Inpatient Rehabilitation Program, which was recently recognized among the top 10% of programs rated.

 Special Photo

SNELLVILLE – Piedmont Eastside Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Program has been ranked in the top 10% of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation for cases discharged between October 2021 and September 2022.

"Piedmont Eastside’s inpatient rehab program has been proudly serving the community for over 20 years and has consistently been recognized for being in the top 10% since 2018. I’m so proud of our team to have received this honor again!" said Trent Lind, Piedmont Eastside CEO. "It is a rewarding validation for the staff and providers who work tirelessly to help individuals recover from injuries and illnesses, and it is objective evidence that Piedmont Eastside provides a superior program for our community." 

